3 p.m. — I head to Stop & Shop where I stock up on groceries for the week. I buy bananas, string beans, salmon, milk, cheese, yogurt, ingredients for chili, and ingredients to make the ground turkey sweet potato skillet recipe I found on Pinterest. I also grab a bag of mints for my grandpa (he's trying to quit smoking and has been eating mints when he wants a cigarette) and a bag of black licorice for my grandma. I'm visiting my grandparents tomorrow, and they'll appreciate the little surprise. My groceries come to $60.08. I have a dollar scratch-off ticket in my wallet that I decide to cash on my way out of the store, and I get a whole $2! I use the $2 as a credit I can apply to my grocery bill and leave the store feeling bizarrely happy to have cut down on the bill. $58.08