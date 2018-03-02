A Week In Ulsan, South Korea, On A $23,000 Salary

8:45 a.m. — No class again today, so I have to invent things to keep busy. I will try to sift through all of the tax information I have received to give to my mom, who is an angel and is helping me with my taxes while I'm overseas. One of my co-teachers is having a rough morning and I see her crying. The teachers here rotate the grades they teach every year, and she went from teaching fifth-grade English to first-grade homeroom. First grade is the very first year of Korean elementary school, so she will have to teach them all of the basics. I know she'll be great at it, but I wish I could make her feel less sad about the switch.