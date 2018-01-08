A Week In Somerville, MA, On A $90,000 Salary

6 p.m. — Today is date night with a new guy I'm seeing. Somerville has a polyamorous community, and my goal is to have a permanent relationship with one or two other people aside from Eric. I broke up with an LTR partner recently so unfortunately, I'm back in the dating world. I'm not sure this will turn into anything, but we'll see. I walk into the square, which is conveniently close to nightlife, and we meet at one of the classier places for dinner. Good conversation, but I don't think I'm feeling it with him. At the end, I offer to split the bill but the guy insists; I know he makes a lot more than me so it's fine. We walk around the square and have fun pointing out how old we are compared to the college kids. He told me a story about being confused about Venmo, and I laugh since I still write checks like an 80-year-old. We grab drinks at another bar and I pick up the tab this time. I walk home around 1 a.m. $27.16