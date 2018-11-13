6:50 a.m. — My husband, T., can't lay in bed any longer and wakes me up as he tries to sneak out of the room. I try to fall back asleep until my alarm goes off at 7:10 a.m. Then I throw on my shower cap and have a quick shower while T. gets our two-and-a-half-year-old twin boys ready for the day. He usually gets them up and fed since his beauty routine consists only of having a beard and brushing his teeth. After my shower, I do a simple makeup look to hide the mombie eye bags and pull on some scrubs. I quickly pack some leftovers for lunch and some granola and yogurt for breakfast. Then I drop the boys off at daycare on my way to work for the 9 a.m. shift.