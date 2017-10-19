A Week In San Jose, CA, On A $93,000 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Credit Card: Usually around $1,000 - $1,100. I like to put everything on my credit card (for points!). I definitely try to pay it off every month, even if that means putting less in savings.

Car Payment: $198. I bought a new car in August 2016 and put down $11,000 when I purchased it.

Utilities & Internet: $135

Cell Phone: $89. I'm still paying off a phone that I bought a year ago, on top of my monthly payments.

Gas: $40. My car gets incredibly good mileage.

Savings: $1,500 - $2,000/month. It varies.

Health & Dental Insurance: $68 taken out of my paychecks

401(k): $210 taken out of my paychecks

Masters Swim Team: $40

Netflix: $9