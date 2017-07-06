A Week In San Francisco, CA, On A $4,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: a student and summer retail associate who makes $4,000 per year and spends some of it on a giant rainbow flag.
Occupation: Student & Retail Associate
Industry: Media & Retail
Age: 21
Location: San Francisco, CA
Salary: $4,000. I work retail in SF for $13/hour. During the school year in New York, I work in retail for $10/hour, and also work as a figure model for $15/hour.
Paycheck (2x/month): Currently $450.
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $0. I am staying with my parents while I'm home from school for the summer.
Loans: $0. I receive a scholarship and my parents are able to afford my tuition, so I don't have loans. (I'm an out-of-state student at a New York State college.) I do not have a credit card.
All Other Monthly Expenses:
Spotify: $9.99
Transportation: My Clipper card has been connected to my dad's account since I was in high school, so transport is on him.
Savings: $200. I generally put a third of my paychecks into savings and try to live frugally. All other needs (phone, Netflix, etc.) are still paid by my parents.
