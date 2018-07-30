A Week In San Francisco, CA, On $20/Hour

8:45 a.m. — Get off the shuttle and hustle across the street to wait for my transfer bus. I check my email while waiting and see that my mom emailed me. Things kind of started to fall out between us when I moved here, and then I cut off contact with her about three months ago. The only way she can contact me is through email, and I have yet to reply. I contemplate it because I've been super down about it lately, but I don't want to cry before work, so I table the thought.