A Week In Portland, OR, On $12/Hour

10:39 p.m. — It was a bad night. The hostess didn't tell me when she sat my section, and then she triple-sat my section even after I told her not to. Customers were mad at me before I even came to their table, when it wasn't my fault. Then I had several battles with the kitchen about food arriving up late and them messing things up that I needed on the fly. It was brutal and I was on the verge of breakdown. My worst night serving yet. One table was so mad at me (for reasons out of my control) that they didn't tip. The bill was $45.25 and they only gave me $45 in cash — they actually shorted me $0.25. That was a rough one, and things only continued to go downhill after.