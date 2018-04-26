1 p.m. — My boss wants me to use a certain chemical in the lab, but I don't want to because it's carcinogenic. My coworkers talk about it not being a big deal, but my brother died from colon cancer a couple years ago (not that they know). A rubber factory was dumping carcinogenic material into our backyard and my whole neighborhood has some form of cancer or another. This particular material is common and isn't carcinogenic once it's mixed and dry, but it puts a damper on my mood and I just try not to cry for the rest of the day.