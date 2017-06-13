A Week In Raleigh, NC, On A $65,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: a pharmaceutical data associate who makes $65,000 per year and spends some of it on collard greens from Glory Foods.
Occupation: Clinical Data Associate I
Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Age: 27
Location: Raleigh, NC
Salary: $65,000
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,672
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $0. When the market was low, my parents bought a townhouse near their home as an investment. I live there and don't pay rent, but the bills have always been my responsibility.
Loan Payments: $378.11 for my car payment
All Other Monthly Expenses
Utilities: ~$170 (varies slightly each month)
Cell Phone: $133.40
Cable & Internet: $174.11
Home Alarm System: $35
Health Insurance: $79.11 deducted from my paycheck
Car Insurance: $91
Gas: $100 to $150
Banfield Pet Wellness Plan: $55.95
BarkBox: $24
Dog Food: $48.97 for a 34-pound bag of Purina Pro Plan Large Breed Puppy Food every six weeks
Credit Cards: ~$500 to $800
Netflix: $10
Spotify: $10
Savings: $200. I also try to contribute $150 to my IRA each month, but that doesn't always happen.
