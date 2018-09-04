11:45 a.m. — After my appointment, I have a phone interview with the firm that I was referred to. The attorney is extremely kind, but basically tells me that I'm going to have a hard time getting hired unless my VP signs off of me leaving. The firms don't want to “poach” talent from the client. It makes complete sense. I just have to determine if the job change is something I'm ready to do. Moving to a firm would be a huge life change – I currently work very nice hours (7:30 to 4:30) and have a lot of corporate perks, but I also don't feel incredibly fulfilled. It's just something to think about. I walk around the parking lot of the doctor's office for the 35 minutes I'm on the phone, which I'm definitely counting as my workout for the day.