A Week In Piscataway, NJ, On A $59,000 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

HOA Fees: $233. I pay this all myself.

Student Loans: None right now. I'm in school part-time so my loans are still in deferment. My jobs pays for the majority of my tuition.

Gym: $32.06

Health, Dental & Vision: $117.79 (also includes other miscellaneous job perks)

401(k) Contributions: $68.08. My job matches up to 3%.

Car, Condo & Life Insurance: $152.07

Utilities: Approximately $100, which I also split with my fiancé.

Hulu: $7.99. (My fiancé pays for Netflix.)

Credit Card: $35 is the minimum but I always pay more than that.