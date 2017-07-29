A Week In Piscataway, NJ, On A $59,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today for Money Diaries Month: a claims examiner who makes $59,000 per year and spends some of her income this week on Microsoft Office 2016.
Occupation: Claims Examiner
Industry: Reinsurance
Age: 31
Location: Piscataway, NJ
Salary: $59,000
Paycheck (Biweekly): $1,723.04
Expenses
Mortgage: $1,318.37, which I split with my fiancé
Car Payment: $499.81
Mortgage: $1,318.37, which I split with my fiancé
Car Payment: $499.81
All Other Monthly Expenses
HOA Fees: $233. I pay this all myself.
Student Loans: None right now. I'm in school part-time so my loans are still in deferment. My jobs pays for the majority of my tuition.
Gym: $32.06
Health, Dental & Vision: $117.79 (also includes other miscellaneous job perks)
401(k) Contributions: $68.08. My job matches up to 3%.
Car, Condo & Life Insurance: $152.07
Utilities: Approximately $100, which I also split with my fiancé.
Hulu: $7.99. (My fiancé pays for Netflix.)
Credit Card: $35 is the minimum but I always pay more than that.
