A Week In Philadelphia, PA, On A $72,000 Salary

Monthly Expenses

Housing: $850. I have two roommates and I believe they pay similar rent, but we all have independent leases. I recently moved out of an apartment that I shared with my best friend and my partner (whom I'll call M). He's going to law school in New Haven mid-August, but I decided to stay back since I just started working at a great organization. He's staying with me for now.

Utilities: Approximately $100 per person for internet, gas, water, and electric

Loan Payments: $800