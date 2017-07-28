A Week In Philadelphia, PA, On A $72,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today for Money Diaries Month: a human resource information systems analyst working who makes $72,000 per year. This week, she spends some of her money on disposable cameras.
Occupation: HRIS Analyst
Industry: Healthcare
Age: 25
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Salary: $72,000
Paycheck (Biweekly): $1,683.03
Industry: Healthcare
Age: 25
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Salary: $72,000
Paycheck (Biweekly): $1,683.03
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $850. I have two roommates and I believe they pay similar rent, but we all have independent leases. I recently moved out of an apartment that I shared with my best friend and my partner (whom I'll call M). He's going to law school in New Haven mid-August, but I decided to stay back since I just started working at a great organization. He's staying with me for now.
Utilities: Approximately $100 per person for internet, gas, water, and electric
Loan Payments: $800
Housing: $850. I have two roommates and I believe they pay similar rent, but we all have independent leases. I recently moved out of an apartment that I shared with my best friend and my partner (whom I'll call M). He's going to law school in New Haven mid-August, but I decided to stay back since I just started working at a great organization. He's staying with me for now.
Utilities: Approximately $100 per person for internet, gas, water, and electric
Loan Payments: $800
All Other Monthly Expenses
Hulu/Netflix: $19.42
Gym: $50
Credit Card: $200 per month. I have a bad habit of never using my credit card and then treating it like it's free money. (I'm learning my lesson.)
Savings: $673 — or about 20% of each paycheck (net)
401(k): $332 — or about 6% of each paycheck
Grocery Budget: $100
Cell Phone: I'm still on my parents' plan, but I give them $40 per month.
Hulu/Netflix: $19.42
Gym: $50
Credit Card: $200 per month. I have a bad habit of never using my credit card and then treating it like it's free money. (I'm learning my lesson.)
Savings: $673 — or about 20% of each paycheck (net)
401(k): $332 — or about 6% of each paycheck
Grocery Budget: $100
Cell Phone: I'm still on my parents' plan, but I give them $40 per month.