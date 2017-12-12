A Week In Philadelphia, PA, On A Joint $190,000 Salary

7:30 a.m. — I get to the car collision place. They check out my car and guess that the back bumper and collision bar will need to be replaced (which goes to show you how hard we were hit). The car behind us hit our car twice because the driver “couldn't find the brake.” My husband ended up with a concussion and I got whiplash, but the car was actually in decent shape — or so we thought! We hired one of those billboard lawyers to help navigate the claims process, especially since we're concerned there may be long-term effects from the accident. After talking with the body shop folks, they set me up with the rental car place. The whole process is quick and within 20 minutes, I drive out in a Nissan Rouge. Everything will be covered by insurance, but the car requires a $50 deposit that will be reimbursed when returned. $50