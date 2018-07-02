A Week In Orange County, CA, On A $210,000 Salary

6:30 a.m. — I'm up for my walk with the dog. I notice that a scratch on her face isn't getting better, so I make a quick trip to Petsmart to pick up two different types of solution and a cone collar to try to keep her from scratching ($86.17). When we get back to the house, I wrestle with her for about 20 minutes trying to get the cone on and the ointments on her scratch. She's pretty upset. I wish I could explain that I'm trying to help her. I notice that her kibble is running low, so I place an order on Chewy.com ($47.40). Pet expenses are no joke. After all of this, I'm running late for work. I don't sweat it too much, though, since I've been working nonstop for 10 days. I pack up oatmeal for breakfast and turkey taco meat for lunch and then head out the door. Thank goodness I only have a 10-minute commute. $133.57