Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $1,869 for the mortgage, taxes, and HOA on our three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house. (My husband is the school district parent, so we pay $$ to live in a suburb with good schools for my stepkids.)

Student Loan Payment: $420, combined. (We're both still paying off student loans.)

Child Support: $500 (Negotiated due to having them at our house during the summer and after school every day.)

Credit Card Payments: ~$2,300, which is...not good. (We cut up almost all the cards except for one to keep for emergencies. We're working on it.)

Stepdaughter's Piano Lessons: $100

Horse Board/Upkeep/Training: Around $800. My parents subsidize some of this as an ongoing gift to me so that I can keep riding as an adult.

Car Payment: $268

Car Insurance: $86 for both cars

Phones & DirecTV Bundle: $350 (getting rid of this after MLB playoffs)

Utilities: ~$150-$200

Health Insurance: ~ $250 (The kids are covered by their mom. My husband and I are covered under his work, and I have free coverage from my work and a $1,500/year dental and vision allowance.)

401(k): I put in 3% in mine, and my work matches it. My husband's is on hold.

Netflix: $15

Hulu: $7

Texture: $10

Spotify: $13