Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $964

Utilities: $200+ (Our 1920s craftsman has many charms, but good insulation and energy efficient windows are not among them.)

Student Loan Payment: A. paid hers off. C.'s are technically $1,116/month, but are actually nothing. He went to a law school that pays them via their LRAP (loan repayment assistance program) for graduates who go into public service, which is AMAZING. After 10 years, the federal PSLF (public service loan forgiveness) program will kick in and clear the remaining balance of his debt.

Car Insurance: $118

Phone: $95

Internet: $80

Security System: $40

Sling: $22

Spotify: $16

Netflix: $11 (We trade our logins with friends who give us access to Hulu and HBO.)

The New York Times Subscription: $7.50

Donations: $40 to the ACLU, $30 to Mid-South Peace & Justice Center, $15 to NPR, and 1% of A.'s salary goes to the United Way

Horse Care: $100 (A. has a “pasture ornament” that her mom super generously takes care of back home. His expenses vary by season, but it generally shakes out to somewhere around $100/month.)

Savings: $1,000 (A. also has an account set up to put $1 in her savings every time she uses her debit card. Which is, admittedly, not that much…because we generally put everything on our credit card for the 1.5% cash back rewards).

Retirement: A. contributes 3% of her salary to her 401(k), and her employer contributes another 3%, plus they match her contribution 25 cents on the dollar, up to another 1% of her salary. A. also adds $50 to her Roth IRA monthly. C. puts $450 per month into a Roth IRA, and he has a government pension plan.