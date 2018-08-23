A Q&A With The Money Diaries Couple

A: Yeah. We got a really good deal on a house that we loved, but it did need a lot of work, so we just kind of went room by room renovating it. We got a really good deal and were able to put down 20% and still have a little bit left over, so we did the kitchen. We budgeted for it and knew the total up front, but then as we went through other rooms, some of them, like our last bathroom, took two and a half years because we just did it piecemeal as we could afford to — one thing at a time. At this point I have no idea how much we've spent on all of it collectively, and I don't want to. I'm sure we could have done it more efficiently and more responsibly, but I don't know. Live and learn. It's almost done now, so...