A Week In NYC On An $82,500 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. (Thanks, New York mag, for the inspiration.) This week a senior accountant who makes $82,500 per year and spends it on wedding expenses, from bachelorette parties to five pairs of silver shoes.
Industry: Finance
Age: 27
Location: NYC
Salary: $82,500
Paycheck Amount (2x a month): $2,200 Monthly Expenses
Monthly Housing Costs: $1,300 (my portion of our $2,700 rent - shared with my fiancé)
Transit (Taken out of paycheck pre-tax): $50
Health Insurance: $84 for dental, medical, and vision
401(k): $412 (6% of my paycheck, taken out pretax)
Cable & Internet: $90 (total cost is $210, but fiancé pays more because he needs Redzone)
Electric: $50 (my half)
Spotify: $10
Gym: $205
Netflix, Amazon Prime, & Cellphone: $0, still on Dad's plan (Thanks, Dad!)
Savings: Whatever's left after my credit card bill is paid
Day One11:30 a.m. — Back-to-back Pilates & Cardio Sculpt at my gym, my usual Saturday lineup. Meet the fiancé after class to run errands. Head to Starbucks and am sold on a new latte there, even though the price makes me cringe. I only buy coffee on the weekends, so I tell myself it's okay. $5.87 2 p.m. — We head to Bloomingdale's, and I return some things I bought (I tend to over-shop, especially when I have special occasions to shop for, but I am very good at returning what I don't end up wearing). I get $210 back on my card. 2:30 p.m. — We're recently engaged, but the ring is too big. Head to a nearby jeweler for a ring guard for the time being. We are starving and head to a nearby diner. I get avocado toast with sunny side up eggs, bacon, and home fries. Fiancé treats. 5 p.m. — I am going to Denver over Memorial Day Weekend for my friend's bachelorette party. I remember to Venmo her for my portion of the house rental. $285 8:30 p.m. — One of our friends is having a party tonight, so we head to a restaurant nearby with two other couples. The men treat. We head to a liquor store later and the girls take care of the vodka and chasers for the pregame. $12 2 a.m. — I'm drunk and I want pizza. $3 Daily Total: $305.87
Day Two11 a.m. — I wake up not as hungover as I thought. (Thank you, pizza!) I get ready quickly to make an 11:15 Booty Blast class. After class I head to Zara to return a few items I bought online that don't fit right. They're having a great sale I end up buying a $20 dress against the return and still get $55 back. I promised myself I wouldn't buy any clothes in January, but this is kind of free, right? I meet the fiancé and his family for lunch/brunch. Feel kind of gross in my gym clothes, but this was also unplanned. They treat. 1 p.m. — I head to Whole Foods and shop for this week's dinners and lunches. I plan on making dinner for three nights and lunch for three days. I use a coupon on the website for $5 off $20 of produce. I buy kale, peppers, potatoes, spinach, tomatoes, canned tomatoes, avocados (four for $5!), feta, chicken breasts, and cod. (It's on sale!) $48 7 p.m. — After spending the last three hours cooking and prepping for the week I head to a Barre class. 8:30 p.m. — Tonight's dinner is lemon-baked cod with spinach and feta orzo. Made a little too much, but throw it out because leftover fish seems fishy to me. Daily Total: $48
Day Three9:30 a.m. — So happy I bought all those avocados this weekend. Make myself a coffee and have 1/2 a mashed avocado on two slices of gluten-free bread, courtesy of the communal kitchen at work. 12:30 p.m. — Package and mail a return for two shirts I bought the fiancé that he didn't want. Lunch is a salad I made from yesterday's Whole Foods shop — kale with grilled chicken, feta, 1/2 an avocado, 1/2 a hard-boiled egg, and tomatoes with olive oil dressing. 3 p.m. — Snack on chocolate from a coworker. My coworkers ALWAYS have chocolate, which can be a great thing or a terrible thing… 6:30 p.m. — Barre Burn at my gym. I love this class. 7:30 p.m. — Tonight is Bachelor night!! I pick up a bottle of my favorite wine on my way home. I cook a very easy dinner of peppers, potatoes, and baked chicken. This one's a hit with my fiancé and there are even enough leftovers for his lunch tomorrow. I spend the rest of the night watching The Bachelor with him, drinking wine, and snacking on chocolate. $14 Daily Total: $14
Day Four9:30 a.m. — Breakfast is the same as yesterday. So is lunch. 1:15 p.m. — Take a Barre Burn class at my gym during lunch. Working out during lunch is something I can't do very often, so I'm especially pumped today. 5 p.m. — I have a feeling it's going to be a late night. I take a break to check my personal emails and see that Bloomingdale's is having a one-day-only sale on shoes. I have a wedding in February and have been wanting silver heels to go with my dress. I buy five pairs. (I plan to only keep one, I just want options!) I snack on some free chocolate. $299.00 7:45 p.m. — Rush out of work to make an 8:15 p.m. gym class. I've never taken this class before, but it was the only one available at this time by my apartment. The class was amazing. Happy I went and even happier I prepped dinners this Sunday. Dinner tonight is spaghetti squash with tomatoes, basil, Parmesan, and spinach. Daily Total: $299.00
Day Five9:30 a.m. — Breakfast is coffee and avocado toast again, but this time with a whole avocado and a hard boiled egg from home to make it more fun. 2 p.m. — Work gives us $20 a week to use on Seamless. I brought another salad with me today, but am starting to feel a little bored, so use part of my credit on a (different) salad from Chop't. We have a meeting and there's Baked By Melissa cupcakes! Those are my weakness. I take three! 7 p.m. — It's looking like a late night. I take two handfuls of M&Ms from the communal M&M dispenser. 8:30 p.m. — FINALLY out of work! Too tired to work out, but too stressed to go straight home. Head to the steam room at my gym for 30 minutes. We're having a couple over for dinner Friday, so I prep what I can in advance from the Fresh Direct order my fiancé placed. He covered this order, since I paid for Whole Foods Sunday. My dinner ends up being two mini bags of popcorn that I eat at 10:30 while watching TV. Daily Total: $0
Day Six9:30 a.m. — I finish the last of my four avocados on gluten free toast and coffee provided by work. 1:30 p.m. — My lunch is the same salad from Monday and Tuesday. I eat quickly then head to my weekly therapy appointment. $40 2:45 — I pass my eyebrow place on the way back and notice there's no wait. I stop in before heading back to work to get my eyebrows and lips threaded. I can't believe I let them get so bad. $15 4 p.m. — My friend is finalizing her bachelorette party and needs my help to book a room. I pay $1,828 upfront for 1 of the rooms. My actual portion is $502. I hope to get the remainder from other girls for what I spotted before having to pay my credit card bill. $1,828 6:15 p.m. — I get out of work and have some time to kill before a secret Santa dinner with some of my best girl friends. It's actually January, but having this in December has always proven to be hard. I get a manicure. $17 7:45 p.m. — I make it to the restaurant with two gifts in tow, one for my secret Santa, the other for a friend's sister who just had a baby (both bought last week). Dinner was great! $74 10:30 — Split a cab home with two friends and Venmo my portion. During the weekend I try to walk most places, and I use my prepaid transit card to get to work via subway, but sometimes the temptation is too much . $5 Daily Total: $1,979.00
Day Seven9:30 a.m. — Breakfast is coffee and a protein bar from my communal kitchen because, sadly, I've reached the end of my avocado stash. 12:30 p.m. — So happy I still have some Seamless money left! I get a two sushi roll lunch special and pay the rest of the balance $1.67 5:30 — I rush out of work to make it to Pilates. I missed the gym two days in a row and don't want to miss it again tonight. I make it just in time for a quick class before tonight's festivities. 6:45 p.m. — I stop at the grocery store on my way home to pick up some last minute items for tonight's dinner. We're making fajitas and I don't think we have enough tomatoes or cheese. I also pick up juices and sodas to mix with tequila. I found an amazing recipe for this grapefruit lime tequila drink and can't wait to try it. I suspect my fiancé will Venmo me for half. $24.17 8:30 p.m. — Friends come over for dinner. We have homemade fajitas and tequila. Happy Friday! Daily Total: $25.84
Money Diaries are meant to reflect individual women's experiences and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29's point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior. The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here. Have a money diary you'd like to share? Send it to us at https://you.refinery29.com/submit-money-diary.
