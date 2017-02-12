A Week In NYC On An $82,500 Salary

Day Six 9:30 a.m. — I finish the last of my four avocados on gluten free toast and coffee provided by work. 1:30 p.m. — My lunch is the same salad from Monday and Tuesday. I eat quickly then head to my weekly therapy appointment. $40 2:45 — I pass my eyebrow place on the way back and notice there's no wait. I stop in before heading back to work to get my eyebrows and lips threaded. I can't believe I let them get so bad. $15 4 p.m. — My friend is finalizing her bachelorette party and needs my help to book a room. I pay $1,828 upfront for 1 of the rooms. My actual portion is $502. I hope to get the remainder from other girls for what I spotted before having to pay my credit card bill. $1,828 6:15 p.m. — I get out of work and have some time to kill before a secret Santa dinner with some of my best girl friends. It's actually January, but having this in December has always proven to be hard. I get a manicure. $17 7:45 p.m. — I make it to the restaurant with two gifts in tow, one for my secret Santa, the other for a friend's sister who just had a baby (both bought last week). Dinner was great! $74 10:30 — Split a cab home with two friends and Venmo my portion. During the weekend I try to walk most places, and I use my prepaid transit card to get to work via subway, but sometimes the temptation is too much . $5 Daily Total: $1,979.00