A Week In Brooklyn On A $50,000 Salary

Today, a woman in non-profit doing research ponders how to contribute to her mutual fund.
Industry: Non-profit
Age: 25
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Salary: $50,000
Paycheck amount (2x a month): $1484 (after taxes)
# of roommates: 1, my girlfriend
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: My GF and I split our rent of $2,100. My portion of the rent is $1,050.
Loan payments: None
Utilities: I pay for gas (roughly $45) and internet ($54.99). GF pays electricity which is high right now since we have two AC units.
Transportation: Work pays for my monthly MetroCard.
Health Insurance: Work pays 100% for my health insurance.
Phone Bill: My parents pay.
Savings: I have a mutual fund that I set up a few years ago when my grandparents died and gave each of their grandchildren a chunk of money. There’s about $21,000 in it now.
Amazon Prime: $80 per year.
