A Week In New York City On A $70,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a project manager who makes $70,000 per year. This week, she spends some of her money on pizza and "too much rosé."
Occupation: Project Manager
Industry: Nonprofit
Age: 26
Location: New York (Upper West Side)
Salary: $70,000
Paycheck (2x/month): $1,866.75
Industry: Nonprofit
Age: 26
Location: New York (Upper West Side)
Salary: $70,000
Paycheck (2x/month): $1,866.75
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $1,400
Housing: $1,400
All Other Monthly Expenses
Utilities & Internet: ~$80
Health Insurance: $78.48
Transit: $121
Netflix: $9.99
Spotify: $9.99
Hulu: $11.99
ClassPass: $15
Cell Phone: $73
401(k): $175
Savings: $40 into Acorns
ACLU Membership: $10
Utilities & Internet: ~$80
Health Insurance: $78.48
Transit: $121
Netflix: $9.99
Spotify: $9.99
Hulu: $11.99
ClassPass: $15
Cell Phone: $73
401(k): $175
Savings: $40 into Acorns
ACLU Membership: $10