6 p.m. — At work, I get hit with a case immediately and spend a few hours interviewing and taking care of that family. When I finish, I'm starving, so I pull out the cauliflower rice shrimp stir fry I brought for my lunch yesterday and eat that with a Babybel cheese. I try to catch up on paperwork but I can only do so much because our phones aren't working, so I order a present for my friend's baby shower on Sunday. I know she's going to yell at me because she thinks I've spent too much on her already. I really haven't though, and this is something I want to do. I buy a diaper garbage can. (I've already bought a lot of baby clothes because I just can't resist.) $38.08