A Week In NYC On A $90,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a social media manager who makes $90,000 per year, and spends some of her money this week on a matcha latte and an embroidery pattern.
Occupation: Social Media Manager
Industry: Apparel
Age: 26
Location: New York, NY
Salary: $90,000
Paycheck (2x/month): $2,200
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $1,288 for my share of the rent in an apartment I live in with my boyfriend. The full cost is $2,575 (utilities included).
All Other Monthly Expenses
Digit: $3/month. The app automatically takes money out of your checking account, and puts it into a secure account in the app. Basically, if I don't see the money, I won't spend it.
DealRay: $10/month. The service alerts you to the best flight deals. I really should delete it though, because with my full-time job, I'm rarely (never) able to take advantage.
Internet: $50/month
Credit Card: $1,300. I put everything on my credit card (gotta get them points!) and usually pay off the bill in its entirety every month. The total is usually $1,300 per month — sometime more, and sometimes less, depending on the month.
Transportation: $121 for a monthly MetroCard pass
Phone Bill: $40 for my portion. I'm still on a family plan with my mom and sisters (and my mom never forgets to Venmo me every month to pay!).
Prescriptions: $150. Right now, I am taking two medicines that my doctor prescribed. One of them is stupid expensive (about $125), but I will hopefully be off of it soon.
