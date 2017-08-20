A Week In NYC On A $90,000 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Digit: $3/month. The app automatically takes money out of your checking account, and puts it into a secure account in the app. Basically, if I don't see the money, I won't spend it.

DealRay: $10/month. The service alerts you to the best flight deals. I really should delete it though, because with my full-time job, I'm rarely (never) able to take advantage.

Internet: $50/month

Credit Card: $1,300. I put everything on my credit card (gotta get them points!) and usually pay off the bill in its entirety every month. The total is usually $1,300 per month — sometime more, and sometimes less, depending on the month.

Transportation: $121 for a monthly MetroCard pass

Phone Bill: $40 for my portion. I'm still on a family plan with my mom and sisters (and my mom never forgets to Venmo me every month to pay!).

Prescriptions: $150. Right now, I am taking two medicines that my doctor prescribed. One of them is stupid expensive (about $125), but I will hopefully be off of it soon.