12:10 p.m. — I call an Uber Pool home, since the nearest subway station is shut down for the weekend. On the carride uptown, I make a Finsta post about my birthday and how I'm feeling. I know 23 is still really young, but I can't help but feel like time is slipping by too quickly. I've been putting off law school applications for the sake of “getting more work experience” – which is actually just my own thinly-veiled excuse to live the life of a carefree young adult with a steady income but not many responsibilities. $6.15