A Week In New York City On A $100,000 Salary

7:30 p.m. — The rehearsal goes well! The bride is really stressed out, but we manage to get everyone together to go through the motions of the big day, and I think everyone will be prepared. The father of the bride brought sandwiches for everyone, so we eat and hang out for a bit. Most of the bridal party leaves, but the bride and groom, and a few other bridesmaids and I head to the bar next to the venue for a post-rehearsal drink. I buy the first round. Hanging out with everyone is nice, but everyone around me feels so grown up with all of their baby and wedding talk; I start to feel restless. I'm so happy for my best friend, but I am not ready for the responsibilities of marriage or motherhood. I need a break and ask my younger sister to pick me up. $26