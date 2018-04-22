8:30 p.m. — I am craving spicy chewy noodles, so we go to Koreatown. The restaurant is super busy, and we are asked to give our table (where we have already been seated) to a couple who came and ordered AFTER us because “their food came out first.” I don't understand why this is necessary, given that the table right next to us is literally being cleaned, but we comply and can't help but laugh. I consider leaving a bad review on Yelp, but figure that it wouldn't make a difference anyway. The restaurant doesn't accept multiple credit cards, so I take the opportunity to treat my friend – at least one of us should feel special tonight! $38