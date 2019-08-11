9:30 p.m. — Get ready for bed and call B. He doesn't pick up but calls me back. He's not acting like himself, and then eventually tells me that he doesn't know what he wants... with his career, life, relationship, etc. Is this not the same person that just told me a few days ago that getting married and starting a family with me was in his five- to ten-year plan? I try to help him navigate his emotions and offer support and encouragement. I think he might be stressed/overwhelmed/maybe slightly depressed. We talk for about an hour, and basically decide that he needs some time and that we'll talk tomorrow. We confirm he's still my BF when we go to bed, but who knows what will happen this week. The lack of closure/reassurance makes me uneasy. I don't end up falling asleep for over an hour; the probability of this morning run is decreasing with each minute that passes.