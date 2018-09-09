7 p.m. — Go out for drinks with coworkers. I have a few beers and order mozzarella sticks, plus have some of my coworker's chicken fingers and fries. I get home later and eat some of the leftover sausage pasta for the rest of my dinner. Then I knead the sourdough bread, wait while it rises, and bake it up. I'm pretty pleased with how the loaf comes out. My sister and I start what turns out to be a terrible movie that we picked because it has the same lead actor as the one in To All the Boys I've Loved Before. I love all the new romcoms, but this movie is just painful. $40