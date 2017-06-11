A Week In New York, NY On A $52,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: a coordinator who makes $52,000 per year and spends it at Dylan's Candy Bar.
Occupation: Coordinator
Industry: Higher Education
Age: 26
Location: New York, NY
Salary: $52,000
Paycheck (2x/month): $1,300
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $995, pro-rated. I live with my boyfriend, and our full rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $2,100/month. Our situation is a little weird: He pre-paid our entire rent last year, so I technically pay him a pro-rated rent (the $995) monthly.
Loan Payments: $0
Planet Fitness: $10
Cell Phone: $60
Miscellaneous pet expenses: $15
Hulu: $8. (I only subscribed to this recently so I can watch The Handmaid's Tale.)
Utilities, Sling TV, & Internet: $70.94 for my share. (The total is $141.88 total; my BF pays half.)
Health, Dental, and Vision: $0 (My union pays.)
Transportation: $121 for a monthly MetroCard. The cost is taken out of my paycheck pre-tax.
