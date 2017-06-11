A Week In New York, NY On A $52,000 Salary

Monthly Expenses

Housing Costs: $995, pro-rated. I live with my boyfriend, and our full rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $2,100/month. Our situation is a little weird: He pre-paid our entire rent last year, so I technically pay him a pro-rated rent (the $995) monthly.

Loan Payments: $0

Planet Fitness: $10

Cell Phone: $60

Miscellaneous pet expenses: $15

Hulu: $8. (I only subscribed to this recently so I can watch The Handmaid's Tale.)

Utilities, Sling TV, & Internet: $70.94 for my share. (The total is $141.88 total; my BF pays half.)

Health, Dental, and Vision: $0 (My union pays.)

Transportation: $121 for a monthly MetroCard. The cost is taken out of my paycheck pre-tax.