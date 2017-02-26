A Week In New York, NY, On An $85,000 Salary

Day Five 12:15 p.m. — My husband and I share a very tame brunch because we feel a bit bad about our sushi extravaganza this week — just coffee, French toast, and a salad for me. Does it even count as brunch if you eat salad? Somehow I doubt it. $22.05 1:50 p.m. — We catch a matinee of Rogue One. It's not the greatest film ever made but we enjoy it a lot more than that pile-of-hot-garbage The Force Awaken. (Too soon? Come on, the plotting was SO weak.) $16.25 5 p.m. — I buy groceries to make a giant pot of bolognese for dinner (which should feed us for a good part of the week): celery, ground beef, thyme, onion, and a bottle of Barbera. It simmers for three hours, so we drink the wine and graze while trying to grapple our way through season 2 of Man in the High Castle. $32.04 8:30 p.m. — My book club is reading Margaret Atwood's The Blind Assassin this month, so I order it. Using my work Amazon Prime account so I can get it ASAP. $8.78 Daily Total: $79.12