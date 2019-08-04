7:30 p.m. — I attempt sweet-potato fries in the oven, along with some oven-roasted broccoli with a buttery garlic-lemon drizzle, and throw a few chicken breasts on a pan on the stove. Everything comes out mediocre at best, but that is the upside of only cooking for yourself. I'll eat it no matter what it comes out like. The fries are disappointingly soft and mushy. I eat on the couch while catching up on last night's new Euphoria, but can only get halfway through it when my roommate joins me on the couch to watch The Bachelorette. I have exactly zero interest in the show but prefer winding down in the living room rather than being locked away in my bedroom, so I've been watching with her every week.