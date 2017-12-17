A Week In Brooklyn, NY, On A $100,000 Salary

Monthly Expenses

Housing: $600. My boyfriend (C.) and I live in a big, two-bedroom apartment in Park Slope. Even though we can afford to live alone, we choose to have a roommate because C. is freelancing and doesn't have a steady income, and it allows me to save a ton of money. Our roommate pays $1,400/month and C. and I split the remaining rent and utilities. Occasionally, when C. and I are both out of town, we'll put up our room on Airbnb. (But I usually let C. put that money into his account.)

Student Loans: $300. I have about $6,200 left to pay, down from the $18,000 I graduated with.