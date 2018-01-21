A Week In New York City On A $70,000 Salary

12:30 p.m. — My roommate heads out for the day and I crawl back into bed and listen to music. After a bit, I get myself together and walk to my favorite coffee shop. I call my dad on the walk over. He called me yesterday because he missed me but I was busy. My dad is my best friend and we are the biggest dorks together. (He is also a Renaissance man who writes, composes, and produces his own music. He's won awards overseas for his songs.) On the phone, he asks me to sing a song he wrote in Mandarin. He's wanted me to do this for the longest time, but singing in Mandarin is intimidating and my dad's style of music is…very different than mine. I know it will make him happy, and that makes me happy, so I agree. He emails me the lyrics and music. I promise to take a stab at it.