11:30 p.m. — I was expecting the club to be empty because it's Wednesday, but it steadily becomes packed. My roommate and I start brainstorming how to find the guy she's meeting. They met online and haven't seen each other in person yet, and it's dark. He invited her because he's meeting his friends here, which is strange, but I roll with it. I order a drink for both of us ($33.60) and we wander around. It's dark, but we finally find the guy. He and his friends seem out of it — and not in a good way. He briefly talks to my roomie but then disappears for an hour. We spend some time dancing, and the guy comes by us again. His friend insists on trying to open an emergency door. We try to enjoy the rest of the night, but people keep bumping into us, so we leave around 1 a.m. My roomie gets the Lyft home and we debrief on what a weird night it was. I shower and head to bed. $33.60