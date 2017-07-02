A Week In New York City On A $40,650 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: a line producer who makes $40,650 per year.
Occupation: Line Producer & Administrator
Industry: Commercial Entertainment
Age: 23
Location: New York City
Salary: $40,650
Paycheck (Bi-weekly): $1,060.66
Industry: Commercial Entertainment
Age: 23
Location: New York City
Salary: $40,650
Paycheck (Bi-weekly): $1,060.66
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $785. I have four roommates and only one bathroom (!) but it works out okay. We all keep different schedules, have our own rooms, and get on well.
Student Loans: $191.53/month on a total balance of $16,723.49. I graduated $37,000 in student debt across nine loans with varying interest rates.
Housing Costs: $785. I have four roommates and only one bathroom (!) but it works out okay. We all keep different schedules, have our own rooms, and get on well.
Student Loans: $191.53/month on a total balance of $16,723.49. I graduated $37,000 in student debt across nine loans with varying interest rates.
All Other Monthly Expenses
Gym Membership: $20.90
MetroCard: $0. My job pays for an unlimited pass.
401(k): $60
Medication: ~$14/month. It's for a back injury from a year ago. The cost varies based on how much I need and fluctuating drug costs.
Utilities & Household Supplies: $40. We pay for gas, electric, and internet. I hold the G&E account, and I usually do all the bulk ordering of paper towels, toilet paper, dish soap, etc. My roommates pay me back usually on Venmo. The one who holds the internet account subtracts my share from what she pays me back.
Student Loans: I try to pay about $600 extra on top of what I have to pay, but this varies month to month. I use babysitting money and end-of-year bonuses to pay more than the monthly payment.
Pandora: $4.55/year
Phone, Amazon, & TV Streaming: $0. Thanks, Mom, Dad, boyfriend's parents, roommate, the friend who gave me an old Apple TV with everything logged in!
Gym Membership: $20.90
MetroCard: $0. My job pays for an unlimited pass.
401(k): $60
Medication: ~$14/month. It's for a back injury from a year ago. The cost varies based on how much I need and fluctuating drug costs.
Utilities & Household Supplies: $40. We pay for gas, electric, and internet. I hold the G&E account, and I usually do all the bulk ordering of paper towels, toilet paper, dish soap, etc. My roommates pay me back usually on Venmo. The one who holds the internet account subtracts my share from what she pays me back.
Student Loans: I try to pay about $600 extra on top of what I have to pay, but this varies month to month. I use babysitting money and end-of-year bonuses to pay more than the monthly payment.
Pandora: $4.55/year
Phone, Amazon, & TV Streaming: $0. Thanks, Mom, Dad, boyfriend's parents, roommate, the friend who gave me an old Apple TV with everything logged in!