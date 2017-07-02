A Week In New York City On A $40,650 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Gym Membership: $20.90

MetroCard: $0. My job pays for an unlimited pass.

401(k): $60

Medication: ~$14/month. It's for a back injury from a year ago. The cost varies based on how much I need and fluctuating drug costs.

Utilities & Household Supplies: $40. We pay for gas, electric, and internet. I hold the G&E account, and I usually do all the bulk ordering of paper towels, toilet paper, dish soap, etc. My roommates pay me back usually on Venmo. The one who holds the internet account subtracts my share from what she pays me back.

Student Loans: I try to pay about $600 extra on top of what I have to pay, but this varies month to month. I use babysitting money and end-of-year bonuses to pay more than the monthly payment.

Pandora: $4.55/year

Phone, Amazon, & TV Streaming: $0. Thanks, Mom, Dad, boyfriend's parents, roommate, the friend who gave me an old Apple TV with everything logged in!