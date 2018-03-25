2 p.m. — Where did the day go?! I'm starving. I try to bring my lunch at least four days a week, but since I didn't get the chance to grocery shop this weekend, I venture outside for lunch. I settle on a Santa Fe salad from Fresh & Co. and return to the office to eat at my desk. I'm still pretty new at my job and haven't made any friends yet, so I mostly eat at my desk or alone in the kitchen after the lunch rush. I‘m working with my therapist on branching out and making friends because it really does bum me out not having someone to confide in at work. The problem is I have a lot of social anxiety and feel weird about inserting myself into conversations with coworkers to make friends. $9.53