7:30 a.m. — My alarm goes off, and I snooze until 7:45. I chug a glass of water, put on a kettle for tea, and do my skin-care routine. I step outside to check the weather and notice the rose bush has bloomed! I'm hit with the realization that I'm officially an actual adult, because the presence of the flower excites me more than it should. I go back inside to make a breakfast of Greek yogurt, coconut granola, blackberries, and honey with chocolate chips on top, 'cause I'm an adult now, dang it, and who says I can't? I eat breakfast on the porch and then head back in to put on my work makeup look: Bare Minerals powder (which I'm nearly out of), Glossier Boy Brow, Tarte bronzer, and MAC mascara. It felt a bit cool on the porch this morning (69 degrees = cool for Nashville summer), so I throw on a vintage long-sleeve red silk Japanese blouse and Amo jeans with black oxford Dr. Martens. I still have a few minutes before I need to leave, so I play with my kitten.