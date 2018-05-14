6:30 p.m. — I'm greeted by both of my cats as I walk through the door. I give them each a quick scratch and immediately search for a snack. I remember the energy balls I made last night and grab a couple to munch on while I do a clay mask and text with my mom. After lounging around a bit, I decide to pull out my yoga mat and do a pilates Youtube video. I've been trying so hard to maintain a steady workout routine lately, but I'm finding it really difficult to stick with. I go out of town a lot, and that always breaks my habit. I'm considering traveling with a yoga mat to encourage working out while away from home.