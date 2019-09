Welcome to Money Diaries , where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. (Thanks, New York mag , for the inspiration.)For our 74th money diary, we asked a millennial in New York City to track a full four weeks. Today, a 23-year-old nanny and teaching assistant, taking care of two rowdy kids.Full-time nanny and teaching assistant at NYU23New York City, Financial District$65,000 as a full-time nanny (includes a 5K minimum guaranteed cash bonus) + about $3,300/year teaching 2 semesters as a TA$816 four times a month for nannying (any overtime I get in cash); anywhere from $140 to $205 twice a month as a TA (paycheck amount depends on whether I attend any lectures, which isn’t required for my position)$1,300 (my share of a three-bedroom in the Financial District)$0 for now because my parents are paying with what’s remaining in my college fund, but that will end soonAnywhere from $50 to $75 per month, depending on how much electricity we use (this is my half of the total)$49.50 for my half of the total$0 monthly, I pay as I go$0, I’m on dad’s plan$0, still on dad’s plan until 26$9.99(Why do I do this?) $1.99