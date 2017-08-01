A Week In Kalamazoo, MI, On A $66,564 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a higher-ed faculty member who makes $66,564 per year. This week, she spent some of her money on a duvet cover and Indie Lee toner.
Occupation: Faculty
Industry: Higher Education
Age: 35
Location: Michigan
Salary: $66,564
Paycheck (2x/month): $1,922.49
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $1,082.35 for my mortgage, taxes, and insurance. I live with my two cats and rent out my basement suite on Airbnb. (I rent it out legally. I have a business license from the city and get about $830/month.)
Car Payment: $299.21
Debt Consolidation Loan: $217
Student Loans: $288.56
Pre-Tax Monthly Deductions
Health Savings Account: $100
Vision & Dental Premiums: $9.44 (only for nine months)
401(k): My job does not require a match. I currently receive $887.52/month in retirement benefits (also only for nine months), in addition to my regular pay.
All Other Monthly Expenses
Cable, Internet & Cell Phone Bundle: $240
House Cleaning: $300. This includes the rental suite, which is a partial tax write-off.
Utilities: ~$200 for water, gas, electric and trash
Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Share: $100
Newspaper Subscriptions: $20.77 for the New York Times, WaPo, and local papers.
Netflix: $7.99
Car Insurance: $104
iCloud: $0.99
Investment Account: ~$100
Yearly Expenses
Dropbox: $99.99
Business License Renewal: $129
Amazon Prime: $99
