Monthly Expenses

Rent: $0 (I live with my parents. It's common here for women to stay with their parents until they marry and move out.)

Student Loan Payment: $0 (My parents paid for my schooling.)

Withholding Tax: $362.85 (This really hurts. Especially if you know how high poverty is here in Manila and if you see our poor infrastructures.)

Government Contributions: $22.79

Health: $38.63 (My work provides health benefits for myself and one dependent. I added one more dependent that I pay for myself, so both my dad and mom are covered.)

Phone & Spotify: ~$37

Internet: $29.62 (I pay for my home's wifi.)

Netflix: $10.18 (I pay for the five devices plan, so all of the family and my boyfriend can chill.)

Life Insurance & Other Investments: $74.05

Savings: Varies, but I save a minimum of 25% of my salary. I just started working again a few months ago and before that had little savings left because I took a break from working for five months. Ahhh, it was the life! But I had to earn again. I have a couple of savings goals and want to put money in the bank so I don't get anxious about having none.