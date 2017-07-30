A Week In White Plains, NY, On A $50,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today for Money Diaries Month: a marketing and events associate who makes $50,000 per year. This week, she spends some of her money on stocks and Pedialyte.
Occupation: Marketing & Events Associate
Industry: Magazine
Age: 24
Location: I work in Manhattan and live in White Plains, NY
Salary: $50,000
Paycheck (2x/month): $1,401
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $1,000 in rent for my share. I split the full $2,000 rent evenly with my boyfriend, whom I live with.
Loan Payments: $174.16 for student loans
All Other Monthly Expenses:
Cell Phone: $0. My dad pays for the family plan.
Utilities (Gas & Electric): $120 on average (ranging from $100 - $150). I pay the utilities bill and my boyfriend pays the cable bill. If one is more than the other, we Venmo the difference.
Netflix: $0. My boyfriend had account before we moved in together, so we use his.
Cable & Internet: $0. (My boyfriend pays this, since I pay for the utilities.)
Gym Membership: $40. I belong to New York Sports Club and go a few times a week, but I'm always trying to find free classes in the city.
Train Pass: $268, comes out of my paycheck
Savings: $100 automatically transfers from my checking to my Roth IRA every month.
Stock Market: I keep money in a Charles Schwab account specifically for trading stocks. I don't deposit money into this account monthly. I usually just deposit a large amount every time I see it getting low — about $2,000 every few months.
