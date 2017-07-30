A Week In White Plains, NY, On A $50,000 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses:

Cell Phone: $0. My dad pays for the family plan.

Utilities (Gas & Electric): $120 on average (ranging from $100 - $150). I pay the utilities bill and my boyfriend pays the cable bill. If one is more than the other, we Venmo the difference.

Netflix: $0. My boyfriend had account before we moved in together, so we use his.

Cable & Internet: $0. (My boyfriend pays this, since I pay for the utilities.)

Gym Membership: $40. I belong to New York Sports Club and go a few times a week, but I'm always trying to find free classes in the city.

Train Pass: $268, comes out of my paycheck

Savings: $100 automatically transfers from my checking to my Roth IRA every month.

Stock Market: I keep money in a Charles Schwab account specifically for trading stocks. I don't deposit money into this account monthly. I usually just deposit a large amount every time I see it getting low — about $2,000 every few months.