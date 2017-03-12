A Week In NYC On A $50,000 Salary

6 p.m. — My older cousin who lives in Brooklyn invites me over for dinner with his wife. I'm exhausted from my workout this morning and walking around all afternoon, plus I have to finish up some work for tomorrow, so I politely decline. Usually, I spend my Sunday afternoons meal prepping, but I've had an active day already and don't feel like walking to Trader Joe's. I remember I have leftover whole-wheat pesto pasta with mozzarella and chicken sausage that my friend and I made for dinner last night in the fridge, so I heat that up and turn on the Oscars red carpet.