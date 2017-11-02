A Week In Los Angeles, CA, On An $85,000 Salary

11 p.m. — My friends are so fun! I grab a soda while we catch up and make up crazy stories about M.'s upcoming new life on the East Coast. We also talk about a group trip I'm planning: I am renting a house in Joshua Tree a few weekends from now, and we are trying to figure out who is available to come. I want to get at least six people to split the cost of the house (it will end up being $30 per person if we do so), but I'm concerned that no one in my laid-back friend group has fully committed yet. Everyone says they are down (except M., because he's moving), and I ask one of my friends to invite our mutual friend, B., whom I haven't asked yet. I split the bill evenly with my friends (most of whom had alcohol), so I overpay a little after tip is included. $7