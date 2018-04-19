7:30 p.m. — iPic Theaters has reclining couches, complimentary popcorn, blankets, and food and drinks that you can order and get delivered to your seat. It's the most luxurious, dreamy experience. My friends put my food and drink on their tab. The bartender hits on me and keeps giving me free drinks. We go back out to the bar after the movie to chat with him, but I get a weird vibe and decide to get the fuck out of there. $36