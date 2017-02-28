Day Three 9:30 a.m. — My friend's little sister and friend are interviewing me for a project. I get up and put a pot of coffee on while I wash up and tidy up the apartment before they come over. Apparently they are going to film it. I am so dehydrated. 10 a.m. — Frantically refreshing my email for any word about the interview yesterday. I hope I get the job! 10:30 a.m. — I get an email from the recruiter with a writing test attached. I've got two days to turn it in. Piece of cake! 11 a.m. — I meet my friend and her friend outside while I smoke a cigarette. I'm exhausted. Inside, I toast some baguette slices with butter and lay out some cheese and prosciutto for them to nibble during the interview. 1 p.m. — Interview/filming's all done and my friend returns two out of four poetry books I lent her from a few months ago. I lend her some new poetry books and a few works of fiction before she leaves. 1:30 p.m. — Time for my lunch! I eat some yogurt with honey and granola, eat the other half of my avocado, have a few bites of cheddar cheese, and toast some buttered baguette and prosciutto for myself (I am obviously no stranger to repeat meals for days on end). My fridge is beginning to reek of kimchi from the stew so I know what I'll be trying to finish tonight! 3:00 p.m. — I hit a midday hangover (very rare) and go chug lots of water. AND I just remember that it's payday! I log into my bank account and subtract my savings ($196 per week) from my take-home and then transfer 20% of that into my boyfriend and my joint account. 3:30 p.m. — My boyfriend flew back to his hometown of Chicago earlier this week and it turns out he'll be there for a while. Since I'm still freelance, I book myself a one-way ticket this Sunday. We'll book our return flight tickets in probably two weeks, but it's uncertain for now. We use the joint account to pay for the fare. $118 4 p.m. — I decide that no work is being done in a timely matter until this hangover it gone. I check myself into bed with Netflix and a big glass of water and set an alarm for 8 p.m. to finish my work for the day. It's Friday, and no one's doing anything with my assignment until Monday anyway. Also, there is no way in hell I'm making it to the climbing gym tonight. Soju is a killer. 6:30 p.m. — I heat up some rice and kimchi stew and eat in front of some Grey's Anatomy. Also, I get my tax refund back! I do my taxes the moment I get all my paperwork in. I had back taxes from years ago when I was freelancing and got $2,000 taken away. I only receive about $280 back, but this at least makes up for my skincare shopping the other day! 8 p.m. — The alarm goes off. I ignore it. 10 p.m. — Tomorrow's going to be a long day. I try to sleep early, so naturally I pour myself some cava with pineapple juice, get the munchies, fry a few dumplings, and chat on the phone with my boyfriend. I don't sleep well without my boyfriend so I end up going to bed at 4 a.m. Daily Total: $118