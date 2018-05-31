A Week In Los Angeles, CA, On A $55,000 Salary

4 p.m. — I text my cousin via WhatsApp to confirm dinner next Monday when she's in town. I see that E. texted me a picture of the refund check from my old landlord which arrived today (my old roommate and I didn't know where we would be living, so we had it sent to his apartment). I notice our landlord deducted $600, so I text him immediately, as well as my old roomie. She's pretty pissed, because we left the apartment in far better shape than it was in when we moved in, and we had to live with termites for several months. I shrug it off for now and make a plan to put $200 towards joining the YMCA down the street from my apartment ($150 initiation fee, plus a $50 membership). I cancelled my kickboxing membership in the New Year, as I couldn't justify the high cost, and have been dying to get back into the gym.