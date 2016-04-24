A Week On Long Island On A $37,000 Salary



3 p.m. — Put some money toward my student loan. $100



7 p.m. — My girlfriends and I met up for burritos and margaritas. I missed catching up with them. I devoured my shrimp burrito; no leftovers here. Oops: $24.29



Total: $219.95



Day 3 8:50 a.m. — A sad desk breakfast for me today. Yogurt and some tea that I brought from home.



1:30 p.m. — Lunch was still what I made for the week: edamame, egg noodles, and salmon with the peanut sauce.



6 p.m. — I had such a hankering for my favorite mozzarella house salad from a pizzeria in town. I got a large salad and an eggplant parm so I could have some for lunch tomorrow, too. $14.66



Total: $14.66



Day 4 7 a.m. — It’s payday today! Hooray! Money gets taken out of my account automatically and put into my savings ($200 per paycheck).



8:30 a.m. — Picked up Starbucks for breakfast today: a coffee and a scone. $5.11



1:30 p.m. — Did some online shopping during lunch today. Big mistake. Purchased Topshop booties from Nordstrom that were on sale. I hope they fit! Or maybe I don’t, so I can have the money back in my account, ha. $47.06



1:45 p.m. — Ate my leftover Italian feast for lunch.



2 p.m. — Scheduled a payment toward my loan. $100



7 p.m. — Made another black-bean veggie burger with avocado and hot sauce for dinner.



8 p.m. — I went to Aldi to pick up some German chocolate that I’d been wanting to try. I also got cash back so I could get gas later. $26.69



Total: $178.86



Day 5 8:50 a.m. — Happy Friday! I brought another one of my egg-and-avocado-on-toast sandwiches to work along with some French-press coffee.



9 p.m. — I caught a late dinner with a guy I’m seeing. We couldn't find any place to park for free for the life of us, so I got street parking. $3



9:15 p.m. — I brought him to a cool place by me that specializes in meatballs ("veggie balls" for me). He treated.



10 p.m. — We headed over to a German Bierhaus and I bought us beers. $17.21



Total: $20.21



Day 6 11 a.m. — The guy and I hit up brunch at one of my favorite places near me. Eggs Florentine and coffee, please. I picked up the tab. $44.49



1 p.m. — I got a pack of gum along with cash back. $11.09



1:15 p.m. — I decided to get a mani-pedi because, hey, I felt like it! Plus, it’s getting warm out and my feet have no reason to be in sandals until they get scrubbed, buffed, and polished. $28



3 p.m. — Had a very hearty and nutritious lunch of microwave popcorn that I found in the pantry.



7 p.m. — For some reason, I ate like a toddler today. I made myself a PB&J, because it’s a classic comfort food. Not complete without a side of veggie sticks.



8 p.m. — I hit the gym (gotta work off that brunch), and then stopped by the grocery store in the same shopping center for some food to tide me over for the next week or so. Bananas, apples, Kind bars, rice cakes, frozen edamame, frozen salmon, veggie burgers, whole-grain bread, lettuce, etc. $28.39



Total: $111.97