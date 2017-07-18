A Week In London, On A $53,550 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a store manager who makes $53,550 per year and spends some of it on lemonade and chicken wings.
Occupation: Store Manager
Industry: Retail
Age: 19
Location: London, England
Salary: $53,550
Paycheck (Once Per Month): $3,548
Industry: Retail
Age: 19
Location: London, England
Salary: $53,550
Paycheck (Once Per Month): $3,548
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $892.50. I live in a three-bedroom house with my mum and brother. When I began to earn money, we decided to split the rent evenly as my mother is having health issues and hasn't worked for a while.
Housing: $892.50. I live in a three-bedroom house with my mum and brother. When I began to earn money, we decided to split the rent evenly as my mother is having health issues and hasn't worked for a while.
All Other Monthly Expenses
Netflix: $9. I share the account with my family.
Savings: $255 straight from my paycheck into an account handled by work.
Phone Bill: $0 — My mum covers this.
Technology: $177 to cover payments on my Mac and Apple Watch. (Yes, I am that person.)
Utilities: $510 for gas, electricity, internet, and TV for the house.
Abel & Cole: $112 for weekly, fresh, organic fruit and veg deliveries. Couldn't live without it!
Netflix: $9. I share the account with my family.
Savings: $255 straight from my paycheck into an account handled by work.
Phone Bill: $0 — My mum covers this.
Technology: $177 to cover payments on my Mac and Apple Watch. (Yes, I am that person.)
Utilities: $510 for gas, electricity, internet, and TV for the house.
Abel & Cole: $112 for weekly, fresh, organic fruit and veg deliveries. Couldn't live without it!