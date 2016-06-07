A Week In London On A $108,000 Salary

6 p.m. — I stay in tonight to read and watch the Masters Tournament on the telly, with a late-evening dinner of eggs, tomatoes, and toast.



Daily Total: $164.80

Day Six 10 a.m. — Sleep in, and I feel great. I hang out in my PJs reading New Yorkers on the couch.



12:30 p.m. — Brunch (split delicious ricotta hotcakes, courgette fritters, tuna and avocado, brown-rice salad) at Granger with a couple who recently moved here from Singapore. $33.25



3 p.m. — It’s been nearly a month since my last climbing session, and it feels so good! Catch up with my regular climbing partner, whom I haven’t seen in months. Bought an 11-session package ages ago.



5:30 p.m. — Stop by Tesco to buy some necessities. $8.67



6:30 p.m. — I receive my HelloFresh order! I don't have time to cook anything, so I just bake a frozen pizza before the concert.



8 p.m. — I head out to see my friend’s band, Nova Neon, play a Sofar gig in London. Super fun experience as always. I chat up the MC and get his number; we start texting and making plans for something later in the week.



Daily Total: $41.92



Day Seven

10 a.m. — Stop by my local coffee spot for a cappuccino and croissant before heading into the office. $4.34



1 p.m. — Soup for lunch, plus some fruit for a snack. $9.40



2 p.m. — Friend visiting from Geneva books ballet tickets for Wednesday. She owes me for our most recent trip to Rome, so I don’t need to pay anything.



7 p.m. — I leave the office, faff around on the internet reading nonsense, snacking on bread and hummus. College diet, much?



9:30 p.m. — Put in another hour of work before bed.



Daily Total: $13.74

